FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Zephyr expands buy-to-let offering

Zephyr's range now includes products for standard properties, HMOs, multi-unit blocks, new-build properties and flats above commercial properties.

Rozi Jones
|
3rd June 2020
Paul Fryers Zephyr
"We’re excited to offer such a wide-ranging suite of products to our clients as the buy-to-let market begins to open up and the market starts moving."

Zephyr Homeloans has launched an expanded range of buy-to-let mortgage products up to 75% LTV.

Zephyr's range now includes products for standard properties, residential properties, HMOs, multi-unit blocks, new-build properties and flats above commercial properties.

A selection of two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed rates are available in each range.

Rates start at 3.19% for a standard two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage and at 3.69% for a standard five-year fixed rate.

LTVs are available at 60% and 70% across all ranges, and up to 75% on the standard range.

Zephyr will lend up to £1milllion on its standard range at 70% LTV and up to £750,000 on its other ranges.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re excited to offer such a wide-ranging suite of products to our clients as the buy-to-let market begins to open up and the market starts moving.

“Our product expansion offers options suited for a range of needs – whether landlords are aiming to continue to invest in new buy-to-let properties or seeking to restructure their existing portfolio.”

“Despite Covid-19, ongoing demand from brokers and their clients reflects a confidence that buy-to-let investments – and property, in general – remain good prospects for medium- and longer-term investment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.