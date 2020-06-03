Zephyr expands buy-to-let offering

"We’re excited to offer such a wide-ranging suite of products to our clients as the buy-to-let market begins to open up and the market starts moving."

Zephyr Homeloans has launched an expanded range of buy-to-let mortgage products up to 75% LTV.

Zephyr's range now includes products for standard properties, residential properties, HMOs, multi-unit blocks, new-build properties and flats above commercial properties.

A selection of two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed rates are available in each range.

Rates start at 3.19% for a standard two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage and at 3.69% for a standard five-year fixed rate.

LTVs are available at 60% and 70% across all ranges, and up to 75% on the standard range.

Zephyr will lend up to £1milllion on its standard range at 70% LTV and up to £750,000 on its other ranges.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re excited to offer such a wide-ranging suite of products to our clients as the buy-to-let market begins to open up and the market starts moving.

“Our product expansion offers options suited for a range of needs – whether landlords are aiming to continue to invest in new buy-to-let properties or seeking to restructure their existing portfolio.”

“Despite Covid-19, ongoing demand from brokers and their clients reflects a confidence that buy-to-let investments – and property, in general – remain good prospects for medium- and longer-term investment.”