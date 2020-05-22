FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Zephyr Homeloans resumes physical valuations

Rozi Jones
|
22nd May 2020
house price valuation

Zephyr Homeloans has resumed physical valuations following the removal of government restrictions on inspections.

The specialist buy-to-let lender says that it will be following all relevant public health guidance whenever inspections take place.

Paul Fryers, Managing Director at Zephyr Homeloans, said:

“It’s great news that physical valuations are possible again and that we can now support new customers and progress existing loan applications.

“Now that physical inspections are available, our primary concern is ensuring the safety and well-being of all parties – tenants, valuers, landlord and anyone else on site.

“As a specialist lender, we’re working hard to assess how the funding market reacts to the changes and challenges brought on by the pandemic and will keep our network, packager and broker partners up-to-date on any product changes we make to serve them and their customers better during this difficult period.”

