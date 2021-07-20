Zephyr Homeloans cuts rates across majority of products

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has reduced rates across the majority of its products by up to 0.25%.

Its two-year fixed-rate standard buy-to-let rates now start at 2.84% and its five-year fixes from 3.04%.

Rates for specialist new builds, flats above commercial property, HMO and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) now start at 3.43% for a five-year fixed-rate.

Zephyr will continue to offer its 80% LTV mortgages, which are exclusively available through its packager channel.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Our broad range of products offer several, flexible options to fit the individual needs for landlords and property investors.

“Reducing the rates across a majority of Zephyr’s mortgage products reinforces our position as one of the more competitive lenders in the UK buy-to-let market.”