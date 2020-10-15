Zephyr Homeloans joins Brilliant Solutions

"The growth of the buy-to-let market over the last few weeks has led to a significant spike in applications for Zephyr mortgages"

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has joined the panel of Brilliant Solutions’ Mortgage Club.

Club members can now access Zephyr’s recently lowered rates for standard and specialist buy-to-let products.

Zephyr’s rates start at 3.14% for a standard two-year fixed-rate and 3.44% for a standard five-year fix.

The lender’s rates for new build and flats above commercial property start at 3.54% for a two-year fixed-rate and 3.84% for a five-year loan.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We were pleased to be able to form this partnership with Brilliant Solutions as their ethos of focusing on brokers and their clients fits perfectly with our own philosophy of delivering excellence at every level.

“The growth of the buy-to-let market over the last few weeks has led to a significant spike in applications for Zephyr mortgages, and we believe our recent reductions in rates will further fuel demand.”

Matthew Arena, managing director for Brilliant Solutions, added: “It is fantastic to welcome Zephyr Homeloans to the buy-to-let panel of our mortgage club, which will enable our advisers and their clients to benefit from Zephyr’s highly competitive rates and expertise in the buy-to-let sector.

“Our brokers are receiving increased interest both from first-time landlords and professionals who are looking to expand their portfolios in not only standard buy-to-let but also the types of property in which Zephyr specialises, such as houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit blocks.”