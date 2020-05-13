Bluestone Mortgages resumes new lending

"As we kickstart activity over the coming weeks, our focus will be on supporting brokers who have existing pipeline applications that can now progress"

Bluestone Mortgages has announced that it is recommencing new lending activity.

As part of a gradual return to ‘business as usual’, the specialist lender will initially be offering its ‘Clear’ credit category across both of its residential and buy-to-let product ranges.

Bluestone will be using AVMs and desktop valuations up to 75% LTV.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We are really pleased to be back and ‘open for business’ and have had strong support from our funders and the valuation industry in adapting to the current market. As we kickstart activity over the coming weeks, our focus will be on supporting brokers who have existing pipeline applications that can now progress, and on delivering strong service levels to brokers submitting new customer applications.

“Bluestone will continue to follow the Government guidelines as the emergency resolves, and we hope to update the market with further announcements in the coming weeks.”