On the Road with Neil Keenan, SortRefer

We spoke to Neil Keenan, regional account manager at SortRefer, about why it's so important to be authentic, how he can help brokers earn more money, and why he wishes they didn't want to meet him at Costa!

FR: What area do you cover?

I cover the East of the country, from Newcastle all the way down to Northampton, my scouse accent confuses them all.

FR: If you had one ‘top tip’ for life as a BDM, what would it be?

My top tip would be to be yourself, it’s important to know the industry and always be professional but being authentic is massive. If you are open, honest and genuine, people can sense it, it makes meetings and conversations a lot more relaxed and people tend to give more of themselves.

FR: How do you pass the time on the road - books, podcasts, audiobooks?

If I’m not talking to brokers or my overly used telephone support team, I’m listening to Talk sport or listening to rap music. I definitely need to develop a more mature and refined taste in music.

FR: What’s one thing you wish all brokers knew?

I wish brokers knew more about my skills, I’ve advised and managed sales teams in this industry for a while now. The brokers I have worked closely with understand I can be an asset to their business, helping with sales processes, lead conversion and of course pitching and closing conveyancing opportunities. I know I can help them earn more money, I’m not just another rep!

FR: A quick email on Monday or a phone call in the afternoons - how can brokers contact you?

Brokers can contact me however they want, text, email or call. I’d rather speak to people, but in truth, now I’m in my 40s, an email to back up any requests is probably advisable!

My contact details are 07538 412139 and neil.keenan@sortrefer.co.uk.

FR: And lastly - what’s your favourite place to stop for a coffee when you’re between meetings?

I’m not a morning person, so a four shot Americano with a half shot of caramel from Starbucks is a must! Not Costa though, I hate Costa coffee, and brokers always want to meet me there!