On the Road with Phil Lawford, Tipton and Coseley

"There is a customer that your broker is trying to find a solution for, be honest with them and treat them as you would like to treated."

We spoke to Phil Lawford, BDM at Tipton and Coseley Building Society, about being honest with brokers and the value of manual underwriting.

FR: What area do you cover?

West Midlands and some key accounts in London.

FR: If you had one ‘top tip’ for life as a BDM, what would it be?

Always remind yourself there is a customer that your broker is trying to find a solution for, be honest with them and treat them as you would like to treated.

FR: How do you pass the time on the road - books, podcasts, audiobooks?

When I am driving in between meetings I either listen to a variety of music from classical to Bowie or Test Match Special if England are playing. I find rail travel more productive as I can catch up on emails and phone calls.

FR: What’s one thing you wish all brokers knew?

The value that a manual underwriting lender can add to their business. If you have a non-straight-forward case you’re finding difficulty placing – get in touch.

FR: A quick email on Monday or a phone call in the afternoons - how can brokers contact you?

Either is good whichever works best for the broker as ultimately that’s who I am here for. I am also supported by a brilliant telephone BDM team in head office.

FR: And lastly - what’s your favourite place to stop for a coffee when you’re between meetings?

Anywhere that sells a decent green tea. Pret tends to be my go-to place when I am in London.