Berkeley Alexander expands renewal retention team

"We recognise that renewal business is particularly important for advisers in the current pandemic environment."

Berkeley Alexander has appointed Shannon Ward as an additional renewal retention adviser.

Shannon Ward joins from Tesco Mobile where she was on the customer service desk. She also has two years’ experience in administrative roles at East Sussex County Council.

The GI provider has also promoted Shannon Wait, who will also be taking on responsibility for some key account renewal retention alongside business development.

This is the second promotion for Shannon Wait since she joined Berkeley Alexander in 2018. She progressed from customer service adviser to a telephone BDM last year. She joined Berkeley Alexander following an initial career as Cabin Crew with Norwegian Air.

Mark Hutchings, managing director at Berkeley Alexander, commented: “I’m delighted to announce these two developments and warmly welcome Shannon Ward to the team. We recognise that renewal business is particularly important for advisers in the current pandemic environment. We have responded by bolstering our renewals customer service team to help brokers and IFAs deliver the very best service and maximise their renewal income.

“Since joining us Shannon has strongly demonstrated first class customer service and has continued to impress with her ability to build rapport and partnerships with brokers and advisers, skills which are vital, particularly during the Coronavirus outbreak. Advisers and their clients need us to show empathy and support during this period now more than ever, and continue to provide first class service, particularly on renewals. We invest heavily in our staff, so we’re always delighted when we’re able to promote from within and show clear opportunities for career progression.”