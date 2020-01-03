Brian Coulton returns to Paymentshield

"With more clients shifting to five-year mortgage deals, there has never been a better time for advisers to sell GI."

Paymentshield has appointed Brian Coulton as its new national account manager.

Brian joins from Source Insurance, where he has held a number of senior positions over the last 12 years, including head of intermediary and head of sales.

He previously worked for Paymentshield as a claims specialist and business development manager.

Emma Green, head of intermediary sales at Paymentshield, said: "Brian used to work with us between 2002 and 2007 so knows Paymentshield well and is extremely well connected. He has a wealth of experience in the intermediary GI Market and will perfectly complement our existing team of national account managers. We have a number of exciting developments coming in 2020 and I am looking forward to welcoming Brian to the team to help us deliver these and grow our intermediary market share.

“With more clients shifting to five-year mortgage deals, there has never been a better time for advisers to sell GI. The addition of Brian to the team takes Paymentshield’s sales team to 36 consultants, who are all dedicated to helping advisers stay connected with us when it comes to selling GI and protecting their clients.”

Brian Coulton added: “Paymentshield is the undoubted leader in the intermediary GI market and I’m really happy to be returning to the business as national account manager. I’m looking forward to working with Emma and the rest of the team to help more advisers to increase their GI sales, particularly in the directly authorised space.”