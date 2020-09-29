FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

Ceta Insurance cuts non-standard product rates

Rozi Jones
|
29th September 2020
"Our discount rates show insurers’ willingness to pass on the benefit of today’s favourable market conditions to the broker community they serve."

Ceta Insurance has announced rate reductions of up to 30% across a range of non-standard risks.

Discounted rates on risks including holiday homes, residential homes with business use, unoccupied properties and properties with flat roofs will be available via Ceta’s Infinity platform over the next month. Ceta can also offer rate reductions of between 10 and 20% on let properties throughout October.

The special rates apply across Ceta’s panel of underwriting partners.

Kevin Paterson, director of sales and marketing at Ceta, said: “We manage our relationships with all of our insurer partners very closely and work with them to ensure we maintain the best rates and coverage. Insurers are often criticised for increasing rates when market conditions go against them but rarely recognised when rates are reduced.

"There has been a reduction in claims across many insurance categories during the lockdown period and our discount rates show insurers’ willingness to pass on the benefit of today’s favourable market conditions to the broker community they serve.”

