Dynamo for Intermediaries launches new protection proposition

"By launching our new protection proposition, we are equipping our members with the necessary tools to provide the very best service."

Dynamo for Intermediaries has expanded the benefits on offer to its members, including the launch of a brand new protection proposition featuring a zero retained commission incentive.

Its panel of life and critical illness insurers includes Aegon, AIG, Aviva, British Friendly, Canada Life, Guardian, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich, with more additions to follow soon.

The panel is available to members through one of four protection sourcing providers: Iress, Webline, iPipeline’s SolutionBuilder and UnderwriteMe. The club’s Zero Retained Commission Incentive means that members will receive 100% of the commission payable right through to January 2022.

In addition to its new protection panel, Dynamo for Intermediaries has also launched new mortgage sourcing solutions with Trigold, Mortgage Brain and Twenty7Tec; general insurance sourcing through Source; and CIC policy comparison through CIExpert.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, said: “Protection is so often overlooked, yet the importance of the correct protection for both individuals and landlords cannot be overstated. Intermediaries have such a key role to play both in educating their clients and ensuring that the right level of protection is in place. By launching our new protection proposition, we are equipping our members with the necessary tools to provide the very best service.

“We aim to support our members through every step of the advice process and are delighted to have negotiated bespoke rates with some of the very best providers. This is an important part of Dynamo for Intermediaries’ ongoing development which has also included significant expansion of our distribution panel this year.”

Mark Titcombe, business development manager at LV=, commented: “LV= are delighted to be a partner on the protection panel and look forward to working with members on making Protection a key part of the sales process, providing comprehensive support across our income protection, critical illness and term solutions for their members and clients.”

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, added: “Sourcing a mortgage is a key trigger for consumers and landlords to consider their protection needs. We’re pleased to support Dynamo for Intermediaries with helping drive more protection conversations and in fulfilling these protection needs. SolutionBuilder will enable

members to not only research, quote and apply for protection, they can personalise further by highlighting the client’s risks of not being protected as well as ensuring they have the most suited added-value services as part of their protection cover selection.”