HLPartnership appoints in-house protection expert

"His passion for protection and vast experience working with major mortgage advice firms and networks will be valuable to members "

HLPartnership has appointed Steve Fallon as its in-house protection expert to help grow the network’s protection proposition.

Steve Fallon, who joins from Legal & General, has over 35 years of financial services experience and specialises in helping firms improve and develop their protection knowledge and skills to grow their businesses and fulfil their duty to protect customers.

Managing director, Shaun Almond, said: “I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Steve for many years. His ability to motivate, inspire and develop people will be a great asset to HLP and its members. His passion for protection and vast experience working with major mortgage advice firms and networks will be valuable to members looking to develop their business and help them fulfil their duty as advisers.

"HLPartnership is passionate about ensuring that consumers know and understand the risks of taking out a mortgage. Along with the recent establishment of our in-house protection department, to which members can refer customers for advice, Steve’s arrival will boost our members’ protection knowledge and understanding, vital protection engagement will be improved, leading to a greater proportion of proactively advised protection decisions being made by members and their customers.”