HSBC Life & The Right Mortgage & Protection Network launch partnership

Both parties say the partnership will help them work to support advisers with reliable and dependable services, and strengthen their protection offering.

Mike Furniss, Head of Protection Sales at HSBC Life (UK) Ltd, said:

“Our relationship with the Right Mortgage and Protection Network is a natural progression for our business. This is a key strategic partnership for HSBC Life and we are looking forward to working with them and their members to bolster their range of quality protection options for customers.”

Vincent O’Connor, Head of Products at The Right Mortgage said:

“We are delighted to welcome HSBC Life products to our protection proposition here at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network. HSBC offer a quality led proposition which fits really well into the ethos we have about proper advice and recommendations leading to the best possible customer outcomes.”