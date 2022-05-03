FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

HSBC Life & The Right Mortgage & Protection Network launch partnership

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network and HSBC Life have launched a new strategic partnership to strengthen their protection offering for members.

Related topics:  Protection
Amy Loddington
3rd May 2022
protection insurance cover umbrella rainy day

Both parties say the partnership will help them work to support advisers with reliable and dependable services, and strengthen their protection offering.

Mike Furniss, Head of Protection Sales at HSBC Life (UK) Ltd, said:

“Our relationship with the Right Mortgage and Protection Network is a natural progression for our business. This is a key strategic partnership for HSBC Life and we are looking forward to working with them and their members to bolster their range of quality protection options for customers.”

Vincent O’Connor, Head of Products at The Right Mortgage said:

“We are delighted to welcome HSBC Life products to our protection proposition here at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network. HSBC offer a quality led proposition which fits really well into the ethos we have about proper advice and recommendations leading to the best possible customer outcomes.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.