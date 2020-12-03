L&G launches adviser learning and development hub

"We are committed to supporting advisers and want to make the general insurance market as easy as possible for advisers and their clients to understand."

Legal & General Insurance has launched a new online learning and development hub for advisers.

The hub features digital and video guides, blogs and e-learning webinars to help advisers understand and improve their general insurance business models.

The learning and development hub is designed to support all advisers with the general insurance process whether they’re new to the market or have experience in speaking to customers about general insurance. The hub includes core features and resources such as guides that showcase different selling techniques to help communicate the benefits of home insurance and tips on how to deal with common customer objections.

Advisers can also sign up for a series of online workshops and webinars through the hub, covering a number of topics including sales psychology, product demonstrations and back to basics on home insurance.

Sarah Watts, head of intermediary at Legal & General Insurance, commented: “We are committed to supporting advisers and want to make the general insurance market as easy as possible for advisers and their clients to understand. Through our learning and development hub we aim to provide a comprehensive source of support and tools for advisers on all areas of the general insurance advice process and ultimately build their confidence in selling general insurance.

“With our toolkit and e-learning series we want to give advisers the opportunity to brush up on their knowledge and identify ways to develop their business, which has never been more important, especially as the market continues to adapt to a new way of working.”