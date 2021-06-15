L&G lifts Covid-19 underwriting restrictions

"We regularly review our underwriting approach based on the latest medical and Government guidance and are therefore lifting the majority of underwriting restrictions"

Legal & General has made further updates to its Covid-19 underwriting approach.

The insurer is lifting the majority of underwriting restrictions and will no longer be asking people if they are self-isolating due to Covid-19, or if they have had direct contact with someone who had, or was thought to have, Covid-19.

The questions around any recent diagnosis of Covid-19 or recent Covid-19 related symptoms have been retained, but have now been moved to be part of the main application.

L&G has also announced the Covid-19 related restrictions on the maximum ratings available that could be applied on certain conditions during the pandemic have all been lifted. The approach has now returned to pre-pandemic maximum ratings.

Further updates to L&G’s underwriting approach mean that for life cover a customer who previously had Covid-19 can apply for cover as soon as they can confirm they have made a full recovery, and those applying for critical illness and income protection can apply 30 days after full recovery. Previously customers had to wait up to 90 days after recovery.

David Banks, underwriting and claims director at Legal & General, said: “We regularly review our underwriting approach based on the latest medical and Government guidance and are therefore lifting the majority of underwriting restrictions that we have had in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have taken a nuanced approach to underwriting throughout the pandemic with the aim of offering the maximum number of people cover. Our updated approach is good news for customers and will help allow cover to be given to those who previously would have been postponed due to Covid-19 diagnosis or symptoms.”