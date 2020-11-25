LV= seeks intermediary expansion with new partnership director

"He’s spent much of his career working incredibly closely with partners to make sure they’re getting the products and services they need from the companies they choose to work with."

LV= General Insurance has appointed Simon Hird as its new partnership director.

Simon will be responsible for leading and growing LV= GI’s partnership and intermediary business.

Simon was previously director of broker and intermediaries at L&G General Insurance and has spent 15 years working in the financial intermediate market.

Heather Smith, managing director of LV= GI, said: “When it comes to working with partners and intermediaries, Simon’s experience and understanding of this market is the perfect match for the ambition we have. He’s spent much of his career working incredibly closely with partners to make sure they’re getting the products and services they need from the companies they choose to work with. He’s a fantastic addition to our team and it’s a very exciting time for our intermediary and partner business.”

Simon Hird added: “LV= GI has a great partnership business and I’m looking forward to joining the team to help them grow it even further. The partnerships and intermediary market is incredibly competitive, with companies having a lot of choice when it comes to deciding who to partner with. LV= has a very strong heritage of providing excellent products and market leading service to its partners and I’m very much looking forward to strengthening our relationships and building for the future.”