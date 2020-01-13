Lynda Blackwell amongst trio of senior appointments at Uinsure

"Uinsure has set out a clear mission for 2020 and Lynda’s support will enable us to make huge strides in achieving this."

Uinsure has strengthened its management team with three senior appointments.

Lynda Blackwell joins as a risk consultant having previously worked for the FCA for 16 years as a mortgage policy manager.

Brionie Hemingway becomes Uinsure's chief governance officer having previously worked at PwC London and Deloitte North with over 20 years’ experience in risk and regulation.

Cameron Parsons also joins the team as head of digital optimisation, focused on making the end to end process for both advisers and clients as quick and easy as possible.

Brionie said: “I’m really excited to be joining Uinsure, the business has made significant waves with its disrupting technology and features – really changing the dated methods the general insurance industry has been used to for too long – it’s fantastic to be a part of this revolution.”

Lynda commented: “The tech developments that Uinsure are making have made the decision to join the team easy. The growth they have demonstrated in 2019 alone showcases the impact they are having on the mortgage market and I am delighted to join as we move into 2020.”

Cameron added: “I’ve been watching the innovations Uinsure have been making in the market and am excited to be joining them along this journey. I am joining the team at an exciting point with some great developments already in the pipeline for 2020. I can’t wait to get started.”

Simon Taylor, CEO of Uinsure, commented: “It’s brilliant to welcome Brionie to Uinsure, she has a wealth of experience in risk and regulation, and is a valuable asset to our management team; Brionie’s expert knowledge will be instrumental in Uinsure’s continuous success story.

“The latest appointment of Lynda is a fantastic opportunity for Uinsure as she has great experience within risk and compliance and will certainly add substantial knowledge to the team. Uinsure has set out a clear mission for 2020 and Lynda’s support will enable us to make huge strides in achieving this.”