Marsden BS names Uinsure as sole home insurance supplier

Marsden Building Society has named Uinsure as its sole home insurance supplier.

Uinsure offers a panel of UK insurers so Marsden’s customers will be offered a choice when taking out a home insurance policy.

The Lancashire-based society joins the likes of Darlington, Furness, Tipton, The Melton, and Mansfield Building Society to offer home insurance products provided solely by Uinsure.

Paul Kelly, chief product officer at Uinsure, commented: “Marsden Building Society has a great reputation within the mutual sector and epitomise many of our core values, including a commitment to providing outstanding customer service alongside products of the highest quality. We are delighted that Marsden has joined forces with Uinsure, as the building society market is of great importance to us. Through this partnership, we’ll maximise the GI potential of Marsden and ensure that their customers greatest assets – their homes - are protected with Defaqto & Moneyfacts 5 Star-Rated home and landlord Insurance.”

Heather Crinion, general manager of operations at Marsden Building Society, added: “Uinsure’s dedication to providing quality products and customer service is a great fit for us here at the Marsden. Owned and run for the benefit of our members, it’s important for us to offer products that meet their needs and expectations. Uinsure’s award-winning home insurance policy is a great addition to our product range, and one that I’m sure will be well received by our members.”