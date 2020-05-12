MCI Club expands GI referral options with Safe & Secure

"Not every intermediary wishes to sell general insurance, however, and would prefer to cater for their customers’ needs by referring to an expert and dedicated partner."

MCI Mortgage Club has partnered with Safe & Secure to expand the general insurance referral options available to its members.

Safe & Secure offers an alternative where leads can be transparently referred and executed for brokers who do not transact GI.

The provider joins MCI Club's existing GI panel of Uinsure and PaymentShield.

Phil Whitehouse, head of MCI Club, commented: “The Safe & Secure referral service is a great addition to MCI’s insurance proposition.

“Our members already have access to a great set of products if they wish to sell building-and-contents themselves. Not every intermediary wishes to sell general insurance, however, and would prefer to cater for their customers’ needs by referring to an expert and dedicated partner.

“Safe & Secure is highly experienced in working with intermediaries and provides the same, if not higher, level of service as if they were dealing with direct with the referrer.”

Chris Griffin, managing director of Safe & Secure, added: “I am really excited about working with MCI Mortgage Club to offer our award winning ‘we sell it for you’ household insurance service to the Club’s growing base of intermediary members

“Safe & Secure has been trading for almost 20 years and we specialise in providing a high-quality referral service offering five-star defaqto-rated products from a wide panel of insurers.

“We recognise the need consistently to offer an easy-to-understand referral process, backed up by high levels of customer support and competitive commission terms, to help intermediaries satisfy more customer needs and build valuable income streams.”