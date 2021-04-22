Molo Finance partners with Uinsure

"Insurance is a critical part of the buying process and, by integrating our technologies, Molo advisers and customers can now benefit from a smoother and more joined-up offering"

Molo Finance has partnered with Uinsure to offer digital insurance solutions for the buy-to-let market.

The collaboration will give Molo customers access to Uinsure’s platform. Brokers will also benefit from the partnership, as it enables them to offer their clients insurance at a more relevant stage in the mortgage journey.

Molo Finance is a fully-digital lender, underwriting all mortgages online and using technology to make quick and real-time lending decisions.

Molo CEO, Francesca Carlesi, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for two tech-led brands who are innovating their respective industries to come together. As a result, our landlords can transition smoothly from receiving their mortgage to using Uinsure to get cover for their investment.

“Insurance cover is a key requirement in the process of purchasing a buy-to-let property, and this partnership with Uinsure is a natural fit that will help in our efforts to make the buy-to-let experience more fluid.”

Martin Schultheiss, chief commercial officer at Uinsure, commented: “Our partnership with digital mortgage experts, Molo, was established through a combined passion and commitment to deliver the best experience possible for mortgage customers.

“Insurance is a critical part of the buying process and, by integrating our technologies, Molo advisers and customers can now benefit from a smoother and more joined-up offering, which is not only extremely quick and simple, but also offers five-star rated cover.”

“As the UK’s first fully-digital lender, Molo is an exciting partner for us at Uinsure and we’re very much looking forward to working with their team as they innovate the sector.”