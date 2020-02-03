OneFamily adds funeral funding to Over 50s product

"Our funeral funding cover is such a good benefit that we have made it integral to the policy unless the customer wishes to opt out"

OneFamily has updated its Over 50s life cover to include its funeral funding feature.

The provider is working in partnership with Golden Charter who will arrange payment directly to an appointed funeral director upon the death of the policyholder.

Further benefits of the product include an additional £300 contribution towards funeral expenses from Golden Charter’s appointed funeral director, plus health support, legal advice and a care advice service.

Miles Bingham, distribution and partnerships director at OneFamily, said: “Our funeral funding cover is such a good benefit that we have made it integral to the policy unless the customer wishes to opt out – for example if they already have this benefit with an existing plan.

“Funeral costs continue to rise, yet most people have made no provision and we know that a large proportion of over 50s have no savings either.

“Our refreshed product reduces the worry over how those funeral costs will be paid. So, everything is much simpler for those who are making the arrangements, at what is naturally a difficult time.

“We believe that, by offering funeral funding as a built-in feature, we have an Over 50s product that really stands out from the crowd.”