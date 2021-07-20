FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
OneFamily expands over 50s benefits package

Rozi Jones
|
20th July 2021
OneFamily has expanded the benefits package offered with its over 50s life cover to include an advice service for carers, an app for cancer patients and a coaching service for cancer survivors as they return to work.

OneFamily works with RedArc to provide long-term one-to-one personal support as a standard benefit with its over 50s life cover. From the outset of the policy, with no qualifying period, customers can receive support from their own dedicated personal nurse.

The cover also includes emotional support to help customers and their loved ones to cope with the diagnosis of a serious or terminal illness or practical help by providing information and advice whilst they are undergoing treatment.

Paul Bridgwater of OneFamily commented: “We’ve added extra support, which we think our customers will find invaluable. So, for those with care responsibilities there’s Podplan, which provides information and help for carers on a range of practical, financial and social issues relating to the elderly.

“Then there’s the Careology app for people undergoing cancer treatment, which puts the patient in control of their cancer journey and makes the diagnosis a little easier to manage. The data from the app can be shared with RedArc’s experienced, registered nurses to ensure the customer receives the best possible personalised support.

“Finally, we’ve included Working With Cancer, which provides coaching and training services for cancer survivors to help them as they return to the normality of work and the financial independence it provides.

“We want to support our customers as they face life’s ups and downs and, with our extended package, we’re with them every step of the way.”

