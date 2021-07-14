OneFamily launches new digital platform

"It’s important to us to be able to offer the latest in digital capabilities alongside more traditional customer contact channels."

OneFamily has chosen iPipeline to provide its new digital platform, replacing its existing savings, investments, and protection platform.

The new platform will provide a digital service for around 2.6 million OneFamily customers and their advisers.

iPipeline's SSG Digital platform has processed more than 3.7 million policies across protection, savings, and investments in the last eight years.

The first stage of the partnership will focus on digitising the processes for new products and product enhancements before progressing to the re-platforming of existing products for all OneFamily customers.

Graham O’Sullivan, director IT and change at OneFamily, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with iPipeline as part of our strategic investment to deliver best-in-class experience for our customers today and into the future. With a multi-generational customer base, it’s important to us to be able to offer the latest in digital capabilities alongside more traditional customer contact channels. With iPipeline’s SSG Digital platform, we will ensure our customers can interact with our award-winning products in a manner and at a time that suits them best.”

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, added: “The long-term partnership with OneFamily demonstrates how our platform is perfectly placed to address the technology demands of providers across all sectors of financial services. SSG Digital is highly flexible and can be adapted to any digital services requirements across multiple product streams. We are powering the technology that will help OneFamily to succeed for many years to come.”