Paradigm launches Covid-19 protection matrix

"We’re acutely aware this is a fast-moving situation and providers are having to establish new processes for dealing with new applications, existing customers and claims."

Paradigm Protect has launched a new Covid-19 update document which outlines how its panel of providers is dealing with the pandemic.

The ‘Protection Matrix’ document outlines a range of information for advisers, covering how individual providers are dealing with applications from clients with Covid-19; the product, policy and process changes they have made as a result of the virus; the way they are dealing with claims across individual products; and the contact details and support that is available during this period.

Providers currently included in the ‘Protection Matrix’ are: Aegon, AIG, Aviva, Canada Life, The Exeter, Guardian, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Vitality, and Zurich.

Paradigm Protect has committed to updating the matrix with the most up-to-date information at: https://www.paradigmmortgages.com/DA/News/COVID-19.

Also featured on the page are Paradigm’s five 'Top Tips' for intermediaries to consider when discussing protection with clients under the current circumstances, and reasons why now is a good time to make contact and discuss their protection needs.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: “At Paradigm Protect we have worked hard to deliver a proposition to intermediaries which prides itself on offering more than just competitive commercial terms. Our focus has always been on providing support and value to advisers, and this unprecedented situation with regards to Covid-19 is no different.

"We’re acutely aware this is a fast-moving situation and providers are having to establish new processes for dealing with new applications, existing customers and claims. To that end, we have created a central matrix of information for advisers, offering quick and easy access to the information they, and their clients, need. As providers are making changes daily, we’ll be updating the matrix regularly to ensure it remains a useful resource for our members.

"It’s essential that advisers keep as up to date as possible and we believe this will help enormously in the current challenging environment. Paradigm Protect is here to provide comprehensive support, and we would urge any adviser who requires assistance to contact the team here.”