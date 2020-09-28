Paymentshield appoints national account manager

"He has a solid understanding of adviser and network needs as well as the expertise to execute our technology-driven sales strategy."

Paymentshield has appointed Nasar Hussain as a national account manager for the south, with responsibility for supporting its network partners and their members.

Nasar has 18 years of experience in financial services. He began his career as a CeMap-qualified mortgage adviser, amassing seven years’ experience with Which?, Nationwide, Lloyd’s Banking Group and Sequence before stepping up into senior management roles with Bank of Cyprus and TSB Bank. Most recently, he held the position of national account manager at Together.

A key part of his role at Paymentshield will be supporting its strategic partners to improve their GI penetration.

Paymentshield has recently introduced a number of initiatives to support advisers and customers including three-month payment holidays, 22% pricing discount and a learning and development programme to educate and empower advisers to maximise GI opportunities.

Emma Green, head of sales at Paymentshield, said: “One of the key elements that sets Paymentshield apart is the strength of our sales team, and landing someone as high calibre as Nasar is a huge coup for us. Nasar is well known by our customers and with his experience as a broker along with his GI and sales background, he has a solid understanding of adviser and network needs as well as the expertise to execute our technology-driven sales strategy.”

Nasar Hussain commented: “I’m delighted to be joining such a forward-thinking organisation which keeps the end-customer at the heart of everything it does. One of reasons I joined Paymentshield is its commitment to offering the very best in support for advisers: be that technology through its Adviser Hub with integrated API capabilities; its panel of insurers delivering a huge breadth in products; or through its consumer and market insight that empowers advisers to offer a personalised approach and deliver the best value to the customer.”