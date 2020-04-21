Paymentshield enters GI partnership with eKeeper

"This integration will strengthen the relationship between the adviser and client, helping to support a relationship based on advice."

Paymentshield has entered a new partnership with eKeeper which will automatically integrate general insurance quotes into mortgage applications.

Advisers using eKeeper will now have Paymentshield GI quotes delivered directly to them using data from the client’s existing mortgage application.

Emma Green, head of sales at Paymentshield, said: “This integration will strengthen the relationship between the adviser and client, helping to support a relationship based on advice. Having GI quotes available at their fingertips enables advisers to have those important conversations about the client’s priorities and provide a more rounded and tailored service.

“This integration utilises our brand new, modernised API technology and supports our strategy of working not only in the network space but also supporting the directly authorised and club markets more closely.

“The integration between eKeeper and Paymentshield uses data already collected in the eKeeper CRM, meaning advisers can have GI quotes delivered directly into the eKeeper system, without having to rekey client information.”

David Bennett, commercial director of eKeeper, commented: “The integration of Paymentshield provides another method for our users to service their clients. Through our agnostic integration platform, we continue to extend sourcing options providing greater coverage of GI products and ensuring that advisers can quickly and efficiently quote and apply, reusing data already entered into the system. By broadening the product options available, we are delivering the tools for advisers to provide that holistic service and, ultimately, ensure better client outcomes.”