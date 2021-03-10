FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Sesame Bankhall Group appoints head of protection and GI

Rozi Jones
|
10th March 2021
Emma Thomson Sesame
"We have ambitious plans to broaden the services and value we offer to advisers across Sesame, Bankhall and the PMS Mortgage Club."

Sesame Bankhall Group has appointed Emma Thomson to the newly created role of head of protection and general insurance propositions.

It marks the first in a series of new appointments as part of the Group’s commitment to expand its services for advisers.

Emma has over 20 years’ industry experience and expertise in a range of protection specialist roles, most recently as product strategist at British Friendly. Prior to that Emma was life office relationship director at LifeSearch, where she worked for 18 years. Emma is also founder and chair of the Women in Protection Network, and former chair of the Protection Distributors Group.

Emma will take-up her role in April and will be part of Sesame Bankhall Group’s newly formed propositions team.

Michele Golunska, CEO of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “We have ambitious plans to broaden the services and value we offer to advisers across Sesame, Bankhall and the PMS Mortgage Club. A core part of this is the significant investment we’re making in the creation of a new propositions team. We’ve been searching for talented professionals who understand adviser needs, and emerging consumer and proposition trends. I’m delighted that Emma will be part of this exciting new phase of Sesame Bankhall Group’s evolution and growth in services. Emma has brilliant industry relationships and an in-depth knowledge of the protection market, which will be welcomed by mortgage, protection, and wealth advisers, along with our product provider partners.”

Emma Thomson added: “I am delighted to be joining Sesame Bankhall Group. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a strong leadership team, who are committed to further increasing the focus on protection as part of their drive to continually improve customer outcomes. I’m very much looking forward to sharing my passion for protection with Sesame, Bankhall, and PMS advisers. I’ve also been impressed by the Group’s relationship management ethos, which I believe is something I can contribute to, given my experience working directly with advisers, customers, and insurers to drive positive change for all.”

