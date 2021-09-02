Shepherds Friendly launches additional IP benefits

"We can now offer tangible and helpful wellbeing benefits to income protection members, on top of our existing financial benefits."

Shepherds Friendly has partnered with Nuffield Health to offer a range of additional added value benefits to its income protection membership. The three new health and wellbeing benefits will be available to all new and existing income protection members.

From today, Shepherds Friendly’s IP plan will include a range of new Nuffield Health Benefits as standard, meaning advisers will also be able to offer them to their clients.

Plan holders now have access to:

• Nuffield Health Virtual GP powered by Doctor Care Anywhere: Access to a GP 24/7, 365 days a year through a dedicated app. Anytime, anywhere in the world.

• Nuffield Health Emotional Wellbeing platform: Accredited by NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), the platform is designed to maintain and improve emotional wellbeing, by addressing the underlying issues that can have a negative impact on mental health.

• Nuffield Health Gym Discount: Discounted gym membership at any of Nuffield Health’s 114 fitness and wellbeing centres across the UK.

The Nuffield Health benefits are available as part of the Society's refreshed benefits proposition, at no extra cost to plan holders. These are now included in the enhanced benefits package alongside the existing benefits, child and bereavement payments.

Ann-Marie O’Dea, CEO at Shepherds Friendly, said: “We always aim to provide real added value and support to our membership when they need it the most and at key points in their life. With Nuffield Health, we can now offer tangible and helpful wellbeing benefits to income protection members, on top of our existing financial benefits.

“Our new Nuffield Health benefits are designed to help members maintain and improve their physical and mental health, and access medical support quickly and easily when needed. Working with Nuffield Health to diversify and enhance our benefits package felt like a natural fit for the society, as our values very much align; always returning the best possible value to our membership.”

Claire McCusker, strategic business development director at Nuffield Health, added: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Shepherds Friendly to offer our connected health services to their members. Our purpose is to build a healthier nation and our partnership with Shepherds Friendly will enable us to reach more people and support them to improve their health and wellbeing.”