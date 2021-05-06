FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
SimplyBiz launches dedicated protection hub

"The hub was designed to provide access to all the key material an intermediary might need in one place, adding efficiencies and giving them back valuable time."

SimplyBiz has launched an online protection hub, designed to draw together the compliance, training, outsourcing and research support provided in this area.

The hub also provides access to SimplyProtect, an exclusive panel of protection providers offering enhanced terms and support for SimplyBiz members.

The hub was created to increase the ease and efficiency of accessing both existing support and new initiatives, following a significant rise in engagement over the past year. Over the past twelve months, over 3,400 SimplyBiz members have attended protection focussed events, with a sharp rise in the number of compliance and supporting material downloaded from the firm’s site in the same period.

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Advisers and brokers have long understood that protection is the cornerstone of robust financial planning. Whilst the protection gap is still of great concern, it’s been heartening to see growing interest, from both intermediaries and clients, in ensuring that cover to protect the interests of families, individuals and businesses in the long-term is in place.

“The breadth of events we offer, and the supporting educational material available through the hub, supports members in their development and ensures that they are up to speed with the latest news and products from across the industry. The most important element of the advice process is time spent with the client, exploring and establishing their objectives and needs; the hub was designed to provide access to all the key material an intermediary might need in one place, adding efficiencies and giving them back valuable time.”

