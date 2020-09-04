SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Ceta to GI panel

"Ceta’s platform enables brokers and advisers to quickly and easily quote and buy for an extensive range of non-standard risks"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Ceta Insurance to its general insurance panel.

Established in 1993, Ceta offers a digital specialist quotation platform from a panel of non-standard insurers.

Its addition to the SimplyBiz Mortgages’ panel will enable members to generate quotes for more than 30 different types of non-standard property risk, including bankruptcy, convictions, Airbnb properties and listed buildings.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “We ensure that our partners add value to our proposition for members, and Ceta is able to offer something unique. Non-standard property insurance is becoming more common, but it is underserved. Ceta’s platform enables brokers and advisers to quickly and easily quote and buy for an extensive range of non-standard risks; something that will help our members place insurance for those cases that don’t fit the norm.”

Kevin Paterson, director of sales and marketing at Ceta, added: “We are excited to be working with SimplyBiz Mortgages, making our Infinity platform available to its members and enabling them to access more than 30 different types of non-standard property risk, which make up almost 30% of all property insurance transactions in the UK today.”