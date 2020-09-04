FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Ceta to GI panel

Rozi Jones
4th September 2020
"Ceta's platform enables brokers and advisers to quickly and easily quote and buy for an extensive range of non-standard risks"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Ceta Insurance to its general insurance panel.

Established in 1993, Ceta offers a digital specialist quotation platform from a panel of non-standard insurers.

Its addition to the SimplyBiz Mortgages’ panel will enable members to generate quotes for more than 30 different types of non-standard property risk, including bankruptcy, convictions, Airbnb properties and listed buildings.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “We ensure that our partners add value to our proposition for members, and Ceta is able to offer something unique. Non-standard property insurance is becoming more common, but it is underserved. Ceta’s platform enables brokers and advisers to quickly and easily quote and buy for an extensive range of non-standard risks; something that will help our members place insurance for those cases that don’t fit the norm.”

Kevin Paterson, director of sales and marketing at Ceta, added: “We are excited to be working with SimplyBiz Mortgages, making our Infinity platform available to its members and enabling them to access more than 30 different types of non-standard property risk, which make up almost 30% of all property insurance transactions in the UK today.”

