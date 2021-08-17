Source adds property data auto-population to platform

"After speaking with our brokers they told us that speed was a major factor that was preventing them placing more GI business."

General insurance provider, Source Insurance, has added property data auto-population to its platform, allowing brokers to more easily complete applications.

Source identified that brokers were finding some questions on the platform more challenging to answer, resulting in delaying the ability to produce a quotation.

Source has now partnered with a property data provider and integrated their database into its platform.

When a broker enters a client’s address, it will automatically populate the property data fields using several verified sources such as the Land Registry and OS MasterMap data.

Associate sales director, Lee Denton, commented: “After speaking with our brokers they told us that speed was a major factor that was preventing them placing more GI business. Not only does this update reduce the number of fields brokers have to complete but also removes challenging questions such as the year of build.

"This is just the start of many innovations we’ll be adding over the coming months to ensure simplicity in our processes. Our strategy is to support brokers through a platform that makes it quick and easy for them to generate quotes, so together we can find the right cover for their clients."