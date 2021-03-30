Source Insurance announces three-year growth plan

"We are committed to continuously improving and adapting, to increase our offering and provide value to our brokers and customers."

Source Insurance has announced a three-year growth strategy, with planned investments in people and technology to expand their reach to more brokers across the UK.

Source says it aims to be the "go-to provider" for brokers placing their GI business.

The first step Source has made towards its overall growth strategy is to update its website. All completed in-house, Source has created two separate websites, one for brokers and one for policyholders.

Source is now investing in its back-office systems as a key part of its digital transformation journey. The new systems promise to be "more intuitive, automated and modern" which will allow processes to be more streamlined. The rest of the transformation journey will be focusing on Source’s platform, offering brokers a quick, easy and simple interaction to ensure that they are able to procure the right products for their clients.

Tania Frowen, managing director, commented: “The last year has been tough on everyone. I’m proud to say that we have adapted well to the ever-changing situation. All staff have been working from home, with the necessary tools to continue to undertake their roles to the highest of standards, to ensure they’re providing the best service possible for our customers.

“Our company values reflect not only our internal culture but how we interact with our clients. We adapted well to the remote working with little disruption but being out of the office for a long time made us realise we had to rethink our company culture. We want to be more transparent in our intentions so our brokers and policyholders understand what we stand for as a business.

“I’m extremely proud of the team and the business we’ve built. We are committed to continuously improving and adapting, to increase our offering and provide value to our brokers and customers.”

Louise Watkins, operations director, added: “We will be focusing on our people. All of our staff will have access to development opportunities through our own in-house training and will be encouraged to complete Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) qualifications, to assist in their professional improvement and to better support our customers. We will also have a strong focus on wellbeing throughout the company. These factors contribute to a happy and confident team, which in turn, makes for a stronger business.”