Source Insurance launches new broker marketing hub

"Brokers can access the wide variety of marketing templates, completely free of charge."

Source Insurance has launched a new marketing hub for brokers and intermediaries wanting to expand their client base of general insurance customers. The hub contains links to over 70 design templates, which brokers can download and use as they wish.

The templates available are editable, so brokers can add their own details as well as choosing an appropriate colour scheme. Source plan to update their catalogue of designs regularly to suit trends in the industry and seasonal topics.

Lee Denton, associate sales director at Source, said: “All of the designs are free to use and downloads are unlimited, so brokers can return time and time again. Brokers can make the designs their own by adding their company logo and contact information. We believe this will help to promote their services and drive customers to their business.

“Brokers can access the wide variety of marketing templates, completely free of charge. As there are so many style variations, we’d encourage brokers to use the various campaigns throughout the year, to keep their marketing fresh.”