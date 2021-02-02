Source Insurance launches new broker website

"We listened to our brokers and customers and built the websites to meet the different needs of both."

Source Insurance has split its consumer and broker websites to simplify and enhance its offering for brokers and policyholders.

The website revamp includes a new design, a newly-focused FAQ section for brokers to find answers to their most commonly asked questions, and eBooks to share with clients to help them understand the need for insuring their home and possessions. There’s also a team page, which includes each person who works at Source.

Additionally, LearningLab is Source’s own library of CPD-accredited content, accessible to all registered brokers via The Source platform. A preview of the type of content to be expected is available on the website and the rest of the CPD accredited modules will be accessible to registered Source brokers by logging in to YourPlace.

The separate site for policyholders includes an ePortal enabling them to find answers to frequently asked questions and access important information about their policy.

Tania Frowen, managing director at Source Insurance, said: “I am thrilled, as I enter my second year as MD, that we are in a position to showcase all the hard work that the Source team has put in. We listened to our brokers and customers and built the websites to meet the different needs of both. This is the start of a number of initiatives and investments that will make it easy to provide GI to your customers via the Source Solution.”