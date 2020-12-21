Source Insurance restructures sales team

"I am really looking forward to working on the strategic side of the business and the exciting projects Source are planning to deliver in 2021."

Source Insurance has announced a restructure of its sales team, with an internal promotion and a new BDM.

Lee Denton has been representing the London and South East England region as a BDM for the last 12 years, and has now been promoted to associate sales director.

Replacing Lee as the regional BDM is Martin Gwynne, who has previously worked for Source and returns to the firm after six years away.

Tania Frowen, managing director of Source Insurance, commented: “We are always committed to rewarding talented and loyal individuals within the organisation in line with our company values. The growth of our internal and external sales team also demonstrates the commitment we have to supporting brokers with their businesses.”

Martin Gwynne said: “I am really keen to support our brokers to get the most from the Source proposition and offer a truly professional service to their clients for their general insurance needs.”

Lee Denton added: “Having looked after brokers in London/South East area for almost 12 years there are mixed emotions leaving the region. However, I am really looking forward to working on the strategic side of the business and the exciting projects Source are planning to deliver in 2021.

“Martin is another great addition to our strong business development team and brings a wealth of both insurance and training experience that will be valuable to advisers.”