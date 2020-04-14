FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
TMA launches free GI quote and apply portal

Toolbox Lite features a built-in GI quote and apply engine to provide advisers with easier access to insurers’ product criteria.

Rozi Jones
|
14th April 2020
Lisa Martin TMA
"Over the coming weeks and months, it will become even more important for advisers to get in touch with customers to ensure their policy fits their current needs."

TMA Club has launched a new online portal to help advisers boost their general insurance sales during the coronavirus outbreak.

Toolbox Lite is a free version the Club's CRM system, Toolbox, and features a built-in GI quote and apply engine to provide advisers with easier access to insurers’ product criteria.

Users can select and compare premiums and product features and apply for cover with TMA’s five insurers within 15 minutes.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Ensuring DA firms are well-equipped to support their customers’ needs during this time is our top priority, and this was the key driver behind the decision to launch Toolbox Lite. Over the coming weeks and months, it will become even more important for advisers to get in touch with customers to ensure their policy fits their current needs. This is particularly vital for those clients who may not have the necessary cover in place.

“With Toolbox Lite, the administrative burden will be completely lifted for brokers. DA firms will be able to access accurate and up-to-date information on the Club’s GI panel and produce quotes for clients quickly – features which will be particularly appealing to intermediaries at this challenging time. The platform will be crucial in ensuring the sustainability and profitability of DA firms not just now, but in the future, and we are confident that Toolbox Lite will be met with great reception by our brokers.”

 

