Protection

TMA partners with LifeQuote

Rozi Jones
|
4th May 2021
Lisa Martin TMA
"We can deliver efficiencies in the protection sales process that allow the advisers to focus on the sales advice and transfer all the protection administration responsibilities to us."

TMA Club has partnered with Direct Life’s specialist protection service, LifeQuote, to provide administration support to advisers.

TMA brokers will be able to access LifeQuote’s software and services, including its Telephone Application service and Apply Online options. In addition, as part of LifeQuote’s disclosure guarantee, all phone calls between brokers and clients are recorded, ensuring that any issues can be resolved quickly.

Members of TMA will also benefit from a universal application system offering a decision in principle, case tracking, and SmartCompare tool.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: "The past year has shown us how important it is to support our brokers whilst they continue to work remotely. Technology has been an invaluable resource throughout this time, allowing us to offer guidance and advice to brokers throughout the crisis, whilst enabling them to achieve great customer outcomes. Even after the pandemic subsides, technology will continue to be crucial for helping advisers navigate the protection process in the digital age, ensuring that they can continue to protect more families. We are confident that our partnership with LifeQuote will be invaluable for brokers, as it will allow them to dramatically reduce the administrative burden involved in the protection process, and therefore provide them with more time to support clients.”

Neil McCarthy, CCO at LifeQuote, added: “We know advisers are incredibly busy arranging mortgages. We can deliver efficiencies in the protection sales process that allow the advisers to focus on the sales advice and transfer all the protection administration responsibilities to us. We are looking forward to working with TMA to deliver an outsourced service that saves the adviser time, and reduces the business risk, leaving LifeQuote’s expert team to complete the protection policies that are so important to the customer, and their family’s financial resilience.”

