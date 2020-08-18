Uinsure appoints head of sales

"Amy will be a great addition to the team with her extensive financial services experience and substantial B2B2C knowledge."

Uinsure has expanded its management team with the appointment of Amy Groome as head of sales.

Amy joins from Crystal Group, where she progressed from a sales agent to head of sales.

At Uinsure, Amy will be focused on scaling up Uinsure’s 'Refer and Earn' broker proposition and will continue to grow Uinsure’s recently introduced customer renewal proposition.

Amy will also ensure that advisers continue to get maximum access to their telephone account managers, whilst educating partners on how to maximise Uinsure's technology to make GI as quick and simple as possible.

Amy said: “I’m really excited to be joining Uinsure – I have been working with them for the last 12 months in my previous role where I’ve been closely watching the innovation they have been making in the market. They are a dynamic and customer focused business which made the decision to join the team undoubtedly easy. What sets them apart is that they are so much more than just price. They are about the value they deliver to the adviser and the customer. I am looking forward to starting and working with the team with some great technology and proposition developments in the pipeline.”

Uinsure’s chief executive officer, Simon Taylor, added: “Amy will be a great addition to the team with her extensive financial services experience and substantial B2B2C knowledge. Uinsure is growing month-on-month as more and more businesses select Uinsure as their partner. Amy joining Uinsure is just one of several appointments we are in the process of finalising and demonstrates our real intent to make huge strides in achieving our partners ambitions and drive the growth of their business forward which I am certain she will support us effectively in achieving. I also want to take this opportunity to thank our business partners for the continuing support and loyalty during what has been a challenging time for all. It is great to see some of the new records being set on volumes in the market, which will hopefully be a sign of things to come.”