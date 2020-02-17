FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

Uinsure launches non-standard home insurance

Additionally, Uinsure has further simplified its home insurance quote journey.

Rozi Jones
|
17th February 2020
Paul Kelly Uinsure

Uinsure has launched a non-standard home insurance proposition.

The provider can now offer an online quote and buy service for non-standard categories including listed buildings, unoccupancy, second/holiday homes, adverse claims history, building works, previous subsidence and flooding, unspent criminal convictions, and previous cancelled or declined insurance.

Additionally, Uinsure has further simplified its home insurance quote journey, reducing the final set of questions to validate full eligibility.

Paul Kelly, director of product development at Uinsure, said: “It’s an awesome start to the year for Uinsure – hot on the heels of appointing senior members to our management team, receiving the Defaqto and Moneyfacts Five Star rating, we’ve now added the much awaited online non-standard home insurance product to our offering. Being able to offer such a rounded solution is excellent news – and one we’re very proud of. Not only are we leading the way with our industry disrupting offering, but our continued thirst for success and innovation in the InsurTech world is clear to see.”

CEO, Simon Taylor, added: “I’m immensely proud of this latest addition – it really strengthens Uinsure’s continued hunger for industry disrupting tech, and by offering this high-quality product combined with our even faster journey, it’s a sure winner for our advisers who will now be able to supply award-winning products to their clients with non-standard requirements.”

Related articles
More from Protection
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.