Uinsure launches non-standard home insurance

Uinsure has launched a non-standard home insurance proposition.

The provider can now offer an online quote and buy service for non-standard categories including listed buildings, unoccupancy, second/holiday homes, adverse claims history, building works, previous subsidence and flooding, unspent criminal convictions, and previous cancelled or declined insurance.

Additionally, Uinsure has further simplified its home insurance quote journey, reducing the final set of questions to validate full eligibility.

Paul Kelly, director of product development at Uinsure, said: “It’s an awesome start to the year for Uinsure – hot on the heels of appointing senior members to our management team, receiving the Defaqto and Moneyfacts Five Star rating, we’ve now added the much awaited online non-standard home insurance product to our offering. Being able to offer such a rounded solution is excellent news – and one we’re very proud of. Not only are we leading the way with our industry disrupting offering, but our continued thirst for success and innovation in the InsurTech world is clear to see.”

CEO, Simon Taylor, added: “I’m immensely proud of this latest addition – it really strengthens Uinsure’s continued hunger for industry disrupting tech, and by offering this high-quality product combined with our even faster journey, it’s a sure winner for our advisers who will now be able to supply award-winning products to their clients with non-standard requirements.”