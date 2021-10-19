Uinsure launches in-house specialist insurance team

"The ten-month pilot has allowed us prove strong quote and conversion and we’re now very much looking forward to supporting advisers in a wider capacity."

Uinsure has launched a new insurance division, Uinsure Specialist, to handle non-standard and commercial referrals.

Uinsure is working with a panel of insurers including Ageas, Covea, NIG, Zurich, RSA, Pen Underwriting, Q Underwriting, Midas, Prestige, AXA and Commercial Express to ensure clients with more specialist or complex insurance needs can access comprehensive and competitive products across a wide underwriting footprint.

A key focus for the new division will be to make sure that insurance risks which fall outside of Uinsure’s standard product range can be insured with the most efficient and frictionless experience possible. For example, properties undergoing building works, long term unoccupancies and a wide variety of non-standard construction types can now be referred by advisers through the Uinsure Adviser Platform.

In addition, commercial referrals for property portfolios, blocks of flats, commercial properties, liability cover for self-employed people, shops, offices and the vast majority of SMEs can all now be serviced by the new team.

Martin Schultheiss, chief commercial officer, said: “We’ve been piloting Uinsure Specialist since December 2020 with a number of our key partners’ clients. Uinsure Specialist moves us further forward in our mission to remove insurance complexity and deliver fair value in a digital age. It’s a great example of how technology can help to deliver much better experiences across a wider spectrum of insurance needs.

“Advising on complex insurance needs can, in its very nature, be a difficult process. Using our technology, we’re able to streamline this once complex process so even advisers who have clients with unusual or traditionally difficult insurance needs will benefit, because of the service Sean and his team can now offer.”

Sean Thompson, specialist insurance director, heads up the new division that will handle all non-standard home and commercial insurance referrals submitted through the Uinsure Adviser Platform.

Sean commented: “By launching the new service, we’re able to harness Uinsure’s industry-leading technology to simplify the referral process and the client experience, while ensuring we develop strong panels and products that match the mix of referrals we receive. The ten-month pilot has allowed us prove strong quote and conversion and we’re now very much looking forward to supporting advisers in a wider capacity.”