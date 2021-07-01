Uinsure promotes Bagley to lead sales and business development teams

"We’ll be able to take the development of our offering further still as we continue to expand and showcase our technology to intermediary partners."

Uinsure has appointed Lauren Bagley as chief partnership and marketing officer in a role that will see here lead the marketing, sales and business development teams.

Lauren, who joined in November 2020, has extensive experience within mortgage networks, clubs and insurance distributors.

Uinsure’s chief commercial officer, Martin Schultheiss, commented: “The launch of our new adviser platform has removed insurance complexity for advisers and their clients and now, by bringing these front-end teams together under Lauren’s leadership, we’ll be able to take the development of our offering further still as we continue to expand and showcase our technology to intermediary partners.

“Lauren will play a key role within our leadership team as we work on several exciting projects behind the scenes and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve as we continue to redefine insurance with our approach.”

Lauren Bagley said: “The relationship between sales and marketing in terms of their objectives has never been stronger. It’s a progressive and forward-thinking decision to align these functions to maximise education as well as embedding our technology and digital tools in the intermediary market.

“My vision now is to further develop our offering and continue to build on new and existing relationships so we can positively impact the way our partners do business while ultimately improving the insurance experience for their clients.”