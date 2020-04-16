Uinsure to give advisers two years upfront commission

"We’re here to make this normality a little easier for our advisers and their clients alike, and ensure that through all pulling together, we will succeed and get through to the other side."

Uinsure is offering two years commission upfront for advisers as part of a new Covid-19 support initiative which will also pay any policy cancellation fees for clients.

Uinsure says remortgages and product transfers are still proceeding, which is a key opportunity for advisers to gain two years commission on new general insurance policies at the same time.

The average commission for advisers over a two-year period is £144.20.

Where advisers determine that it is in the customer's best interests to switch their insurance policy to a Uinsure product, Uinsure will pay any cancellation fees by the current insurer to end their policy.

David Smith, chief innovation officer at Uinsure, said: “These are unusual times that we’re in right now, this new normal is taking time to adjust to. We’re here to make this normality a little easier for our advisers and their clients alike, and ensure that through all pulling together, we will succeed and get through to the other side.

"Already, we’ve launched our Tech Support service for remote workers (FS-Tech.co.uk) and the 'Thank you NHS' scheme which rewards NHS workers with a £30 cashback on their policies and, in the true power of threes, comes our dual two years commission upfront and clients cancellation fees paid initiative. This will really help advisers who are focussing on remortgages and product transfers during this lull in new mortgages and support their clients by paying their cancellation fees. I’m really proud that we have brought this excellent support to the market.”