ULS Technology launches Homebuyer Protection product

ULS Technology has launched its latest product to eConveyancer and DigitalMove clients – Homebuyer Protection, supplied by Surewise.

eConveyancer introducers can now offer their clients the option to purchase a Homebuyer Protection policy, available for purchase cases in England and Wales, for £45.

Surewise’s Homebuyer Protection helps protect client money when transactions fall through, including £1,000 worth of cover on conveyancing fees, £750 worth of cover on valuation and survey fees and £500 worth of cover for mortgage and arrangement fees.

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at ULS Technology, commented: “We are always looking at ways to improve our offering for our introducer partners and the introduction of Homebuyer Protection demonstrates our commitment to delivering on feedback from those partners.

“The Surewise proposition offers the strongest protection for homebuyers at a time when they are coming under particularly high pressure – for just £45, our clients are able to protect their money, should their transaction fall through.

“We are confident that many of our clients will feel more comfortable with their purchase and find great value in this product.”

Stuart Bensusan, director at Surewise.com, added: “We have been extremely impressed with the team at ULS and we are delighted to be able to partner with them to protect their customers against their property purchases falling through.”