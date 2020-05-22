Uinsure extends upfront commission offer for advisers

Uinsure today announced it is extending its Covid-19 support initiative for advisers and their customers.

In April, Uinsure announced the launch of their support initiative which included the Two Years Commission Upfront offer. This is designed to help advisers' cashflow, allowing them to receive the first two years of their commission (average £144.20) for new Uinsure GI policies upfront.

For the third year of the policy remaining active, it reverts back to the normal commission arrangement. This offer was due to end this week however it has now been extended to 30th June 2020 to allow advisers more opportunity to take advantage of this limited time offer.

Uinsure is also offering to pay clients' cancellation fees of their existing insurer if they switch to a Uinsure 5 Star insurance policy, and it is in their best interests to switch. They are also rewarding NHS workers with £30 cashback on their GI policies as part of their ‘Thank You NHS’ initiative. All initiatives will now end on 30th June 2020 to provide additional support to advisers and customers who may wish to take advantage of this offer.