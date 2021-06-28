FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Regulation

FCA fines claims management company £110,000 for cold calling

Rozi Jones
|
28th June 2021
FCA new
"Firms need to ensure they have the right governance and due diligence in place, and we will take action when we see behaviour that threatens legitimate consumer rights and interests."

The FCA has fined claims management company, Crosfill & Archer Claims Limited, £110,000.

The fine was for making unsolicited telemarketing calls to people who registered not to receive this type of sales call. The FCA says the firm had no evidence they had consented to receive the call or was unable to confirm what consent had been obtained on customer data purchased from third party data providers.

This decision follows the transfer of regulatory responsibility for claims management companies (CMCs) to the FCA in April 2019. The fine was originally imposed by the MOJ in 2018 but appealed by the firm. The appeal was struck out by the Upper Tribunal after the firm failed to file relevant documents in time.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "Cold calling customers who elected not to receive sales calls is an example of the type of cavalier behaviour claims management firms should not be engaging in. Firms need to ensure they have the right governance and due diligence in place, and we will take action when we see behaviour that threatens legitimate consumer rights and interests."

 

Related articles
More from Regulation
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.