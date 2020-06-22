FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Regulation

Pension Protection Fund cap ruled illegal on age discrimination grounds

Rozi Jones
|
22nd June 2020
court courtroom jail judge fined ban
"There could be further legal challenge to the whole principle of only paying 90% compensation across the board for those under pension age."

The High Court has today ruled that a cap on Pension Protection Fund (PPF) compensation for those with larger pensions, and which only applies to those under pension age, is illegal on age discrimination grounds.

Under current rules, the basic level of PPF compensation when a company becomes insolvent and its members are transferred to the PPF is 100% of scheme benefits if the member is over scheme pension age when the insolvency happens, and 90% if the member is under pension age.

Separate to this, there is a maximum amount that can be paid in compensation (the PPF cap). But this cap only applies to those who are under pension age. The High Court has today ruled that this cap is unlawful. As a result, hundreds of capped PPF members may see their benefits increased, and in some cases will receive backdated payments.

But as well as benefiting those directly affected, the judgment could have much wider implications, according to LCP partner and former pensions minister, Steve Webb.

The court did not rule on whether paying 90% compensation to those under pension age and 100% to those over pension age is itself discriminatory. Changing this rule could affect hundreds of thousands of current and future generations of people of working age whose schemes end up in the PPF.

Today’s ruling could also affect the PPF levy payable by firms who have relatively large numbers of higher earners (because their deficit measured on a PPF basis would go up).

Commenting, Steve Webb said: “This ruling is great news for thousands of workers whose pensions were capped simply because their company went bust before they reached pension age. But it could have a much wider knock-on effect. If it is discrimination to cap compensation on larger pensions only for those under pension age, there could be further legal challenge to the whole principle of only paying 90% compensation across the board for those under pension age. This could have much more far-reaching implications for the overall size of the PPF levy and for the levy payable by individual schemes and employer.s”

Related articles
More from Regulation
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.