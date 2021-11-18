Air Club launches enhanced adviser support system WriteRoute

WriteRoute is Air Club’s fully-online support system for the advice process encompassing an enhanced fact find, suitability report, product sourcing and KFI generation, which does not require any re-keying of information.

From today, members of Air Club will be able to access WriteRoute via Air Sourcing. Air Club says it will save advisers time, support their advice journey and help them get the best outcome for their clients. WriteRoute is free to all those advisers who place business through Air Club.

Air Club have announced a number of benefits of WriteRoute including a full end-to-end system, bespoke fact find questions to personalise an adviser's service, personalised suitability reports, optional mental capacity and financial vulnerabilty questions, and the ability to share the fact find with an in-house compliance team.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented:

“Our recent census on adviser needs within the later life lending market provided clear feedback on the support and benefits they want to see from their distribution partners. This is why we are continuing to look at the ways we can help our Air Club members to support more customers and to deliver a greater array of efficiencies within the advice process.

“Today’s launch of WriteRoute is the culmination of a significant amount of hard work on a key part of our offering. We believe by providing advisers with access to a system which fully supports their advice process we can not only help them deliver the best consumer outcomes but ensure the advice journey is as smooth as possible for all concerned.

“With WriteRoute we have everything in one place, easily accessible and ensuring there is no need for endless re-keying of information across multiple documents or forms. Advisers can also add in their own bespoke questions and information requests, meaning they can tailor WriteRoute to the way they work, and they can also meet any number of compliance requirements in terms of document storage and compliance accessibility.

“All in all, we believe the use of WriteRoute can provide significant benefits to both advisers and their later life clients and, by taking part in our training sessions, they’ll be able to get the most out of this new Air Club benefit.”