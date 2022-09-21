FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Alex Burghart appointed as new pensions minister

The latest cabinet reshuffle has seen the UK’s longest serving pensions minister, Guy Opperman, sacked after five years in the job and replaced with Alex Burghart.

Warren Lewis
21st September 2022
Opperman became the longest serving Pensions Minister on 11th June 2022, surpassing Steve Webb's total of 1,822 days.

He initially resigned on 7th July 2022 as part of the mass resignations surrounding Boris Johnson's leadership, before being reinstated the next day.

In his resignation letter, Opperman said: "There remains much for my successor to do, from expanding automatic enrolment to professional trustees, proper measurement of value for money, expanding superfunds, illiquid investment and CDCs, and ensuring we have a much better system for individual defined contribution retirement planning.

"I will be fully supportive of the new teams and forever grateful to have had the chance to serve."

Burghart has been elected twice as MP for Brentwood and Ongar and was previously parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for Education between September 2021 and July 2022.

Despite the Department for Work and Pensions confirming the appointment, no official comment has been made as yet.

