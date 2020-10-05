NS&I launches adviser platform

"Ultimately, we want to improve advisers’ experience and the satisfaction they get from engaging with our brand."

The UK’s government-backed savings organisation, National Savings and Investments (NS&I), has launched an online adviser portal.

The organisation is aiming to expand its reach within the advice industry and improve existing adviser satisfaction.

NS&I enlisted Backbase to build a new adviser portal to help advisers serve their customers more effectively and efficiently.

The new portal, which is available on all devices, has streamlined the online experience for advisers with easier navigation and interactive content. The faster and simplified user journeys mean advisers can easily have visibility of all their clients’ investments with NS&I, and therefore provide greater onward support with their enquiries.

All processes have been digitized, eliminating paper-heavy operations and reducing the need to use the NS&I call centre.

Over 700 advice firms have already registered for the service, and as a result of the new platform, NS&I has seen the highest scores in adviser satisfaction with its services since 2011, with a sharp increase from 58% to 78% since the project went live.

Andrew Pike, head of intermediary relationships at NS&I, said: “Ultimately, we want to improve advisers’ experience and the satisfaction they get from engaging with our brand. We listened carefully to their needs, and used the Backbase platform to implement a customer-driven vision. It’s been a really successful partnership and the results speak for themselves. This is the first step of our ongoing digital evolution and we will be introducing other new features as we go forwards.”

Simon Bloom, client success director at Backbase, commented: “We’ve delivered on NS&I’s objectives. Through Backbase, it’s fundamentally changed the platform and designed an entirely new portal. We’ve brought simplicity to the adviser journeys, making processes more efficient and driving the levels of satisfaction that NS&I aspired to. That’s what we deliver at Backbase: it’s all about creating unrivalled user experiences. We look forward to developing our relationship with NS&I to help achieve its digital ambitions.”