FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

100% growth in second charge lending predicted in Q4

Rozi Jones
|
19th October 2020
rocket launch up fast go
"Competition between leading lenders will be the key driver which will see the second charge market double from the figures recorded in August before the end of the year."

Loans Warehouse is predicting 100% growth in second charge lending in the final quarter of 2020.

In February, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, second charge lending stood at a total of £107m. However, this figure had declined 81% by May to just £21m.

Since then, the market has continued to recover with lending more than doubling by August to £43m.

This has led Loans Warehouse to make the bold prediction that these figures will double again by the end of 2020.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “Despite the pandemic we have traded throughout the year and it is our opinion the opportunity in second charge lending has never been better than it is today.

“I’m confident that August’s results be at least doubled again before the end of year. Despite a rocky few months for the second charge sector positivity has once again returned.

“Competition between leading lenders will be the key driver which will see the second charge market double from the figures recorded in August before the end of the year.

“I expect to see September’s figures show a rise in lending to around £50m with October and November breaking the £80m barrier with ease."

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.